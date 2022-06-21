4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on EPIX: Entertainment briefs

The Rolling Stones will help celebrate their 60th anniversary with a four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on the band's most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

"My Life as a Rolling Stone" will premiere Aug. 7. It is directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor.

Producers said in a statement that the series aims to "reveal The Rolling Stones' creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times."

The Rolling Stones are on the road with their 2022 European "Sixty" tour but hit a wobble when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, canceling a few dates.

Colbert reacts to arrest of staffers at Capitol: Stephen Colbert pronounced his staff members who were arrested at a congressional office building last week as guilty of “first-degree puppetry,” and lashed out at those comparing the incident to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

That includes Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson, who in a tongue-in-cheek monologue about “Insurrection 2.0” on Monday called Colbert a “white extremist.”

Seven people who identified themselves as affiliated with CBS' “Late Show” were detained by Capitol Police following reports of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday night. The seven include Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Colbert said on his show Monday night that they were doing “some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-'em-ups” when they were taken into custody. He said it was not surprising.

“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were 18 months ago, and for a very good reason,” he said. “And if you don't know what the reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

Colbert said everyone involved was calm and professional. He offered no apologies for the incident.

Broadway to drop mask mandates: In another sign that the world of entertainment is returning to pre-pandemic normal, Broadway theaters in New York will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July.

The Broadway League announced Tuesday that mask-wearing will be optional next month onward, a further loosening of restrictions. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audience members provide proof of vaccination to enter venues.

The latest policy will "be evaluated on a monthly basis as we continue to monitor the science," according to a statement by the League, which represents Broadway producers. It also said that "audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters." Producers have long complained that ticket sales may be depressed due to the mask ban.