 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Enjoy free online access to The Press this week, courtesy of Ocean Casino Resort

  • 0

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering FREE ACCESS to www.pressofatlanticcity.com from June 28 –July 4 for all members of our community.

Ocean Casino Resort is providing unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market. Every day our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like Ocean Casino Resort. Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more. Thank you to Ocean Casino Resort for making this access possible for our readers.

We wish you a happy 4th of July.!

People are also reading…

— Allison Altobelli

Allison Altobelli

Altobelli

(Allison Altobelli is vice president of Sales & Marketing for The Press of Atlantic City.)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News