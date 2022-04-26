Empanadas at Marsini’s Kitchen

A tiny, hole-in-the-wall spot in Somers Point, Marsini’s Kitchen is one of the best spots for inspired Italian food and pizza in the area. The mastermind behind it all is Chef Carlo Marsini, a Margate native who opened up shop back in 2018 and has been going strong ever since.

While the pastas and pizzas are great, our favorite item on the entire menu is the empanadas, as they are simply the best we have ever tried. Not what you would expect from an Italian joint, right? Trust us on this one. These are in a class all their own, and the fillings change daily depending on what Marsini feels like featuring.

Recently we stopped in and had a salami and goat cheese version that was utterly out of this world, but we have enjoyed the cheesesteak variety just as much. They are somehow flaky and light despite being deep-fried and filled with meats and cheeses, and though they come with a tangy dipping sauce, we think they stand on their own.

Marsini’s Kitchen is located at 12 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. Go to MarsinisKitchen.com.