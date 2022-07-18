 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emmanuel Waugh

  • 0
Emmanuel Waugh headshot

Waugh

Hammonton

The senior middle blocker finished with a team-leading 285 digs to go with 101 kills, the second-most on the team. He also led the Blue Devils with 96 blocks. He added 30 aces, 25 service points and 22 assists.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News