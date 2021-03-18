 Skip to main content
Hammonton vs Vineland Girls Basketball game

Vineland's Egypt Owens #3 battle for the ball against Hammonton's Emma Peretti #34 during the first half of girls basketball game at Hammonton High School Tuesday Feb 9, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

Hammonton

5-11 So. F.

Peretti averaged 22.3 points and 14.5 rebounds.

