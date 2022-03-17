 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emma Peretti

  • 0
030222-pac-spt-hammonton

On March 1 2022, at the Hammonton High School, the Blue Devils girls basketball team host Burlington Township for a playoff game. HHS #34 Emma Peretti eyeing the basket.

Emma Peretti

Hammonton

5-11 Jr. F

Peretti averaged 19.6 points and 16 rebounds. She has 1,135 career points.

+1 
Emma Peretti headshot

Peretti
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News