Emergency crews pull car from water at Faunce Landing in Absecon

ABSECON — A black Ford sedan plunged into the Absecon Creek from a boat ramp on Faunce Landing Road early Monday morning, officials said.

The initial report came in around 4 a.m., city police Lt. Jeff Mazer said.

Crews spent hours at the boat ramp, finally hauling the car from the water at about 4 p.m. as a crowd watched.

No one was inside the car when the car sank, Mazer said, and the incident is still being investigated.

New Jersey State Police also responded to the scene.

The ramp was closed while crews worked to pull the car out of the water, Mazer said.

Janet Adams rode her bike down the street from her house to watch the operation. She said she visited the boat ramp off and on for about six hours.

"You couldn't see the car at all," Adams said. "I'm just glad no one is in it."