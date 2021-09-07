ELIZABETH DARNELL

It started out a day like any other. As I was getting ready to drive my grandson to preschool, I turned on the news.
The World Trade Center was imploding upon impact of a plane. I thought it was a horrible accident. I didn’t have the capacity to fathom it was done deliberately.
Meanwhile, I still had to drive my grandson to nursery school, and we set out. After dropping him off, I listened to the car radio and learned that the South Tower of the World Trade Center had also been hit. Now I realized it was no accident.
There was panic in the voices on the radio; there was panic in my brain. I turned the car around to get my grandson. I thought the whole East Coast was going down, and Atlantic City with its casinos would be a prime target. I drove back to the preschool and sat in the lot undecided. Should I grab my grandson and head west? I was in Absecon and looked across the bay towards the casinos’ skyline. It’s far enough away...isn’t it? I debated the issue, sitting in the parking lot. I just sat there, waiting and hoping for a safe place to run to, realizing there was none.
