Elijah Steward
Holy Spirit senior
Steward excelled at football and track and field. He caught a program single-season record 60 passes for 1,081 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 30 career touchdown catches are a record for a Cape-Atlantic League school. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver is committed to Lafayette College. In track and field, he won the state Non-Public B 400-meter dash.
