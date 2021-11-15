 Skip to main content
Elijah Smalls
Cedar Creek

The wide receiver and defensive back made a key interception and also caught four passes for 48 yards and a TD as the Pirates beat Somerville 27-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. Cedar Creek (11-0) hosts Delsea Regional (10-0) noon Saturday for the South Jersey Group III title.

