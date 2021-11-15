Elijah Smalls
Cedar Creek
The wide receiver and defensive back made a key interception and also caught four passes for 48 yards and a TD as the Pirates beat Somerville 27-0 in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. Cedar Creek (11-0) hosts Delsea Regional (10-0) noon Saturday for the South Jersey Group III title.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
