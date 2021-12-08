 Skip to main content
Elijah Smalls
Elijah Smalls

Cedar Creek

6-4 205 Sr. DB

Smalls made 25 tackles and picked off four passes. He also caught 34 passes for 515 yards and five TDs at wide receiver.

