Elijah Brown sparks St. Augustine

The St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team used a 25-0 run in the second and third quarters to beat St. Joseph Academy 70-32 on Friday night.
St. Augustine (10-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe (7-5) had won seven of its last eight games.
Elijah Brown led the Hermits with 21 points.
St. Joseph 12 0 14 6 - 32
St. Augustine 19 15 21 15 - 70
SJ-Spross 9, Cox 7, DeMara 2, Rodriguez 7, Hobson 2, Theophile 5
SA- Okiebiorun 4, Brown 21, Bethea 12, Kouser 10, Fox 12, Gillespie 4, Muits 5, Franks 2