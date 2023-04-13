You can still scurry around and look for change to pay your toll for the Atlantic City Expressway, but the days of doing that are, officially, numbered.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority took another, definitive step toward the creation of an all-electronic toll system when it put out a contract for bid on March 1, authority spokesperson Kimberly Testa said.

Officials anticipate a May 2025 go-live date.

The project will lead to the demolition of all of the expressway’s toll plazas and the development of overhead readers and “dynamic message boards, traffic cameras and other technology for an improved customer experience,” Testa said.

In September, the authority approved a $159 million contract with TransCore, a Nashville, Tennessee-based company that specializes in transportation infrastructure projects. Through the 18-year contract, TransCore is expected to “design, develop, install, test, operate and maintain a ‘fully functional, turnkey all-electronic toll system.’”

Three of those contract years are for the construction phase, while the remaining 15 will cover maintenance.

Thirteen years ago, when the Expressway’s collectors became privatized, former authority Executive Director Bart Mueller foreshadowed automated toll taking in the highway’s future.

Some E-ZPass users who frequent the highway, however, feel their cash-paying counterparts should still have a choice.

“I really don’t think it’s fair to the people that like to use cash and don’t want to use the E-ZPass,” said Ted Mullick, 67, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, while stopped at the Frank S. Farley Service Center near Hammonton on his way to Ocean City. “Plus, there have been times when E-ZPass failed.”

Building the system is part of the SJTA’s capital improvement plan passed in 2021 and funded through a 37% increase in tolls.

Officials believe having cashless tolls on state highways would benefit the driver and environment, keeping traffic moving quicker and reducing emissions while reducing collection costs.

Similar attempts to modernize tolling are planned on other state highways.

Last year, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a $914 million contract with TransCore to covert the Garden State Parkway and some of the New Jersey Turnpike to cashless tolls.

An attorney who represents unions and their workers, Ventnor’s Warren Borish had pulled into a rest stop when he was asked if he was ready for the automated toll system.

“I don’t like anything that gets rid of jobs for people,” said Borish. “That would not make me happy. I’m represent workers, so anything that eliminates jobs, I’m not in favor of.”

Patti Juliano, who was on her way to open her family’s Ocean City summer home, felt the same way.

“We are dehumanizing everything,” said Juliano, 67, of Broomall, Pennsylvania. “We’re taking jobs away from human beings everywhere we can, and I don’t ever agree with that. And, I know people that don’t use EZ Pass or credit cards.”

The Expressway’s current toll collectors are member of a third-party company, meaning they’re not directly employed by SJTA.

Staffing varies depending on the time of year, Testa said. The authority will keep the contract workers in place until the automated system is fully functional, Testa said.

Lately, EZ Pass has been the dominant collection method for tolls.

In February, SJTA tallied about 2.7 million transactions from E-ZPass, making up about 87.6% of transactions of the roughly 3.1 million toll collections that month. It’s an increase from 2.6 million in February 2022.

Despite EZ Pass drivers accounting for most tolls, Mullick said he’s not sure modernizing the tolling system is worth the cost.

“Personally, I wouldn’t mind the change, but I don’t see the need for it,” Mullick said. “I’m not a total advocate for reducing emissions at all costs.”