Election officials have received mail-in ballots from over half of registered South Jersey voters

Over half of registered voters in South Jersey have turned in mail-in ballots, according to reports.
Officials have received mail-in ballots from just over 63% of registered voters in Atlantic County, while Cape May and Cumberland counties are at 68% and 53%, respectively, according to state data.
Here's NJ turnout by county as of 10 a.m. Sorry, but the state isn't providing the partisan breakdown by itself and I don't have the right software to run the massive data file. pic.twitter.com/q8QQnzHFgn— Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) November 3, 2020
