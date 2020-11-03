 Skip to main content
Election officials have received mail-in ballots from over half of registered South Jersey voters
Election officials have received mail-in ballots from over half of registered South Jersey voters

Over half of registered voters in South Jersey have turned in mail-in ballots, according to reports. 

Officials have received mail-in ballots from just over 63% of registered voters in Atlantic County, while Cape May and Cumberland counties are at 68% and 53%, respectively, according to state data. 

