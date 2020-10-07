Election expenses keep mounting, pet adoptions on the rise and more

Expenses continue to mount as Atlantic County election officials hire additional staff, rent office space, buy new equipment and drop boxes, all in an effort to ensure success for New Jersey's first mostly vote-by-mail general election. Republican Clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Elections Sue Sandman said the office is doing everything it can to lessen costs to Atlantic County residents.

Atlantic City's $1.9 billion convention and trade show industry has been halted since March because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, wrote a joint letter Monday asking Gov. Phil Murphy to lessen restrictions to restart the resort's convention industry. Indoor gatherings are currently capped at 25% of capacity or 150 people.