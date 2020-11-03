Election Day — more like election deadline — arrives in NJ

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s election marks the first time New Jersey has ordered an almost entirely mail election.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy cited the coronavirus outbreak when he first signed the order this summer. At the time, the state saw a decline in COVID-19 cases and was steadily reopening. Now the numbers are headed upward, and Murphy hasn’t announced plans to expand indoor dining, which stands at 25% capacity.

But facing a challenge from Trump and Republicans in U.S. District court claiming the order was a “usurpation” of the Legislature’s rights, he and the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly passed a law setting up the mail-in balloting.

Voters began receiving their ballots in late September and had several ways of casting them. They could return them through the mail, drop them in an official drop box, or take them to their polling place on Election Day. Each county had at least 10 drop boxes, though a number had many more.

It’s unclear how soon the votes might be tallied, but the same law that established this year’s mail-in vote also permitted county boards of elections to begin opening and counting ballots 10 days before Election Day.