An Eldorado-Caesars deal would put Bally’s Atlantic City, shown here, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City under one owner, which would control four of the city’s nine casinos.

Eldorado, Caesars merger approved by Casino Control Commission: The Casino Control Commission voted 2-0 in favor of the proposal, which for the time being gives one gaming company control of four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos.

Cumberland County officials rethinking new jail, looking at community center instead: The board is thinking of putting a community center in the spot previously slated for the new jail, near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road in Bridgeton.

Absegami reviewing name change from Braves: The Absegami logo is a Native American head with a headdress decked with black and white features. 

Atlantic County Board of Elections deals with another Postal Service glitch: As of Thursday in Atlantic County, 41,241 vote-by-mail ballots had been counted of about 45,000 cast.

Players from Holy Spirit outlast locals playing in statewide Last Dance World Series: The Spartans advanced to next week's single-elimination rounds. 

The Millville Lightning team at its Last Dance World Series game this week against ACIT. The BPC Spartans are the last local team remaining of the 12 that started this week. The tournament began with 222 teams statewide.

