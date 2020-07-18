Eldorado, Caesars merger approved by Casino Control Commission: The Casino Control Commission voted 2-0 in favor of the proposal, which for the time being gives one gaming company control of four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos.
Cumberland County officials rethinking new jail, looking at community center instead: The board is thinking of putting a community center in the spot previously slated for the new jail, near South Woods State Prison on South Burlington Road in Bridgeton.
Absegami reviewing name change from Braves: The Absegami logo is a Native American head with a headdress decked with black and white features.
Atlantic County Board of Elections deals with another Postal Service glitch: As of Thursday in Atlantic County, 41,241 vote-by-mail ballots had been counted of about 45,000 cast.
Players from Holy Spirit outlast locals playing in statewide Last Dance World Series: The Spartans advanced to next week's single-elimination rounds.
