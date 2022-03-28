Elaina Styer
Ocean City Jr. All-around
In the high jump, Styer finished third at the South Jersey Group III championship and fifth at the state Group III championship. She also finished 10th in the triple jump at the Nike Indoor Nationals.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today