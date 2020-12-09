EHT's Ahmad Brock is Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Much of that success is attributed to junior defender Shane Clancy and the senior captains: goalkeeper Gavin Bown, defender Declan Davis and midfielder Mike Balestriere.

Brown had 12 shutouts and scored a goal on the team’s Senior Day on Nov. 12. Davis scored three goals and three assists, while Clancy had four assists and three goals while playing for a defense that did not allow a goal over the last five games this season.

Balestriere anchored the midfield with five assists and three goals, including the game-winner in the final seconds in a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township.

“The guys bought in to what we were doing from an early point,” said Heaton, who added that he first met the team virtually in April and started to develop a strategy and plan for the season. “The seniors all bought in, and I think that set a great example for the rest of the program. That all contributes to success.

“It’s not just the product out on the field. It’s about developing culture.”

Heaton was an assistant coach under Rolando in 2013 and then spent four seasons as the head coach at Cumberland Regional. He went back to the Hermits in 2018 and was named head coach this spring.