EHT students bring laughs to the stage

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The cast and crew of Egg Harbor Township High School will stage Noël Coward’s "Blithe Spirit" and "Present Laughter" Dec. 1 to 4 at the school’s Performing Arts Center. from Thursday, December 1, through Sunday, December 4.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The plays will be directed by high school German teacher Matthew Guenther.

Several of the roles are double-cast, due to the large number of students involved in the show. Featured actors include Tasmiah Haque and Emma Cortes as Ruth, and Adrianna Allen as Elvira. Andrew Genovese portrays Garry Essendine, and Erin Maegerle plays his wife, Liz. Charles is portrayed by Ephraim Smith and Adarsh Chauhan. The production team members are Guenther, assistant director Nancy Portnoy, crew advisor Kevin McCafferty, producer Jason Kristeller, costumer Leslie Volpe and sound specialist Jim Bates.

"Blithe Spirit" is rated PG. "Present Laughter" is rated PG-13 for mature themes.

Tickets for each show are $10. A ticket for both productions is $15. To reserve tickets, email Jason Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.