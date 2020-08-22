Egg Harbor Township schedules public hearing on plan to tear down four West Atlantic City motels: The effort to remove the old motels from the Black Horse Pike section of West Atlantic City has stretched more than a dozen years.
Murphy signs bill into law to change "freeholder" title to "commissioner": The law, which becomes effective Jan. 1, 2021, also requires counties to update their letterheads, stationary, websites and other written material by Jan. 1, 2022.
GALLERY: Students move in at Rowan University: Rowan welcomes students back to school, but it's nothing like the typical college move-in day due to the pandemic.
Egg Harbor Township man, 33, dies after rollover crash in Montana: Benjamin D. Clayton, 33, was killed and his wife, Kimberley, 29, was seriously injured after their SUV struck trees and rolled down a rocky embankment.
St. Joseph football player Ethan Hunt commits to Georgetown: Hunt earned a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.