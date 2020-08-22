EHT Motels

Destiny Inn Motel that the township will buy and tear down in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. The names of the four motels are the Bay Point Inn, Hi-Ho Motel, Destiny Inn and Budget Motel. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Township schedules public hearing on plan to tear down four West Atlantic City motels: The effort to remove the old motels from the Black Horse Pike section of West Atlantic City has stretched more than a dozen years.

Murphy signs bill into law to change "freeholder" title to "commissioner": The law, which becomes effective Jan. 1, 2021, also requires counties to update their letterheads, stationary, websites and other written material by Jan. 1, 2022.

GALLERY: Students move in at Rowan University: Rowan welcomes students back to school, but it's nothing like the typical college move-in day due to the pandemic.

Egg Harbor Township man, 33, dies after rollover crash in Montana: Benjamin D. Clayton, 33, was killed and his wife, Kimberley, 29, was seriously injured after their SUV struck trees and rolled down a rocky embankment.

St. Joseph football player Ethan Hunt commits to Georgetown: Hunt earned a full academic and athletic scholarship. He will sign a national letter of intent in the fall.

St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery

St. Joseph football team traveled to West Deptford on Friday evening. St. Joseph’s Ethan Hunt (66)

