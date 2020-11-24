EHT schools goes all virtual starting next week; officials cite COVID-19

Egg Harbor Township School District officials on Tuesday announced that students will be learning virtually through a portion of January, starting next week.

“The current rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County and our school district has placed a severe strain on our ability to keep our in-person/hybrid offering open at this time,” according to a letter to parents. “ … The majority of our reported positive COVID-19 cases appear to have been contracted outside of school. However, as this pandemic continues to spread, we have needed to quarantine students and staff alike. This has created a situation where we lack coverage for classes because many staff are in quarantine or on leave and in some cases classes have had to go completely remote.”

The district starts all-remote learning Monday, and will remain so until Jan. 19, according to the letter.

District schools will be open Monday for students to get their belongings, and breakfast/lunch pick up and distribution will continue each Monday.

“The health, safety, and welfare of our staff and students is of the utmost importance to us,” officials said. “While this is a time like no other, this is the time to work together, care for yourself, be kind to others, and be #EHTStrong.”