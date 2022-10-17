EHT school district hosts Noche Latina for Spanish-speaking parents

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Keeping up with what’s going on in their child’s life is a challenging task for most parents, but perhaps a little more laborious for Spanish-speaking parents like Guadalupe Lopez.

Lopez, originally from Mexico, said she speaks a little bit of conversational English but doesn’t understand the language too well, so when it comes to her daughter’s education at H. Russel Swift Elementary School she finds it tough.

Hispanic students make up nearly 20% of the approximately 893 students in pre-kindergarten through third grade at the Swift-Slaybaugh Complex, according state Department of Education data. At the complex, of which the elementary school is a part, Spanish is the primary language in nearly 6% of the students’ homes.

Lopez isn’t the only Spanish-speaking parent with a child enrolled at one of the eight Egg Harbor Township schools, which is why the school district hosts a Noche Latina at the Egg Harbor Township High School to help keep these parents and families informed.

“We’re gathering with people to come together as a community and educate,” said Jenny Dilks, the Bilingual Parent Coordinator for the district, at one such event Thursday night.

Overall in the 7,259-student district, more than 26% of the student population identify as Hispanic. Spanish is the primary language in more than 11% of the students’ households, according to state Department data. Hispanics residents make up about 17% of the township’s overall population and are the second most common community after whites, according U.S. Census Bureau data.

The district along with the Egg Harbor Township Education Association have been holding Noche Latina since 2017. The program, which occurs in the spring and the fall, is funded through a $1,600 New Jersey Education Association grant.

During the event, school district officials go over information about the school year, including when parent-teacher conferences are scheduled and when report cards are issued. Faculty and staff were also in attendance Thursday to answer questions and to help guide the parents to specific resources.

“Speaking the same language (in Spanish), we can get better responses for what we want to know regarding the education of our kids,” said Lopez, who attended her second year of Noche Latina on Thursday.

Before the presentation by the district, dinner was served by student and faculty volunteers, complete with a Hispanic multi-flag banner, and an array of Hispanic foods. The district provided activities and child care during the event.

Those who came Thursday represented many of the countries from which the township’s Hispanics identify including the Dominican Republic, Colombia and Peru. Many showed the roots of their heritage, proudly donning jerseys of their country’s “futbol” — better known as soccer — clubs.

“I like it because it shows that they care about our children and their education,” Lopez said of the event.

Lopez said she also liked seeing other parents return to Noche Latina.

Jean Carlos Reyez recently moved to Egg Harbor Township from Peru. He came to Noche Latina to learn more about what the school district could provide for his son. He is thinking about enrolling his child in the school district.

“Everyone was very welcoming from the time I entered to the end of the presentation, so I think this is a good team of people that can take care of us,” said Reyez.

He said he learned more about how to apply for free or reduced lunches. He also wanted to learn about some of the afterschool programs in case he had to go to work early or his shift ended late.

The school also had a plethora of other programs for students and families, including sports programs and student work programs, like its Pre-Apprenticing in Career Education and Youth Transitioning to Work programs, which appealed to Reyez.

Reyez and Lopez agreed they were thrilled with the amount of information they got out of the event but said they wished it happened more often.

“They need to keep doing it more,” said Lopez, who noted the twice-a-year event wasn’t enough to keep Spanish-speaking parents frequently updated. “They need to do it three to four times a year.”

Along with other Noche Latina faculty organizers Paola Florida and Yesenia Pereira, Dilks would like to expand the program with EHT school teacher Jinzi Chen to help Chinese-speaking parents and families that may have difficulties learning school information due to a language barrier.

“We have more people now than we have at the first Noche Latino we did,” Dilks said, noting the pandemic had affected attendance in the past few years. “Now it’s big and growing more popular, so we’re trying to do what we can to accommodate everyone in the community.”