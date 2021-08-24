Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group LLC donated advanced STEM-focused computer equipment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League as part of Northstar’s After School Advantage program. The PAL received nearly $20,000 worth of equipment, including a MacBook Pro, two 3-D printers, RS-Spectroscope and a streaming studio kit with three cameras, two microphones and supporting hardware. 'It’s a good day at PAL when we receive a donation that advances our existing programs. It’s an even better day when we receive a donation that helps to create new programs,' said PAL Executive Director Hector Tavarez. 'The new 3D printers will help advance our competitive robotics teams, the RS-Spectroscope and the media equipment are the start of two new programs. We are extremely grateful to Northstar and other companies who help us meet the needs of our ever-changing community.' Its partnership with PAL is part of a Northstar initiative in New Jersey that encourages employees with roles in science, technology, engineering and math to volunteer time and talents to recipient organizations, said company officials.
EHT PAL receives nearly $20,000 donation from Northstar
