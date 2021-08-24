EHT PAL receives nearly $20,000 donation from Northstar

Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group LLC donated advanced STEM-focused computer equipment to the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League as part of Northstar’s After School Advantage program. The PAL received nearly $20,000 worth of equipment, including a MacBook Pro, two 3-D printers, RS-Spectroscope and a streaming studio kit with three cameras, two microphones and supporting hardware. 'It’s a good day at PAL when we receive a donation that advances our existing programs. It’s an even better day when we receive a donation that helps to create new programs,' said PAL Executive Director Hector Tavarez. 'The new 3D printers will help advance our competitive robotics teams, the RS-Spectroscope and the media equipment are the start of two new programs. We are extremely grateful to Northstar and other companies who help us meet the needs of our ever-changing community.' Its partnership with PAL is part of a Northstar initiative in New Jersey that encourages employees with roles in science, technology, engineering and math to volunteer time and talents to recipient organizations, said company officials.