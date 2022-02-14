 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT girls win third straight

The Egg Harbor Township girls basketball team made a case for a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament berth with a 51-41 win over Vineland on Monday night.

The Eagles have won nine of their last 10 and are 14-7.

Samantha Jones led Vineland (9-9) with 15.

Egg Harbor Township 13 8 13 17 – 51

Vineland 10 7 12 12 – 41

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
