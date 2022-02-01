EHT girls 58, Lower Cape May 23

Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Kara Wilson scored 12 points each to lead EHT. Hailey Elwell led Lower with 10 points. EHT improved to 10-6.
LCMR 5 14 0 4 - 23
EHT 12 12 23 11 - 58
LCMR - Loper 3, Serrano 2, Elwell 10, Vogt 6, Ridgway 2
EHT - Brown 9, A. Zinckgraf 6, Wilson 12, Suarez 4, K. Zinckgraf 12, Dodd 4, Kraybill 9, Weiss 2
