EHT girls 58, Lower Cape May 23
EHT girls 58, Lower Cape May 23

Kierstyn Zinckgraf and Kara Wilson scored 12 points each to lead EHT. Hailey Elwell led Lower with 10 points. EHT improved to 10-6.

LCMR 5 14 0 4  - 23

EHT 12 12 23 11 - 58

LCMR - Loper 3, Serrano 2, Elwell 10, Vogt 6, Ridgway 2

EHT - Brown 9, A. Zinckgraf 6, Wilson 12, Suarez 4, K. Zinckgraf 12, Dodd 4, Kraybill 9, Weiss 2

