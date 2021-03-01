EHT girls 35, Oakcrest 29

EHT held Oakcrest to just 5 first half points. Lauren Baxter with 11 points. Nay Nay Clark scored 11 for Oakcrest. EHT improved to 7-5.
EHT 9 9 5 12 - 35
Oakcrest 5 0 7 17 - 29
EHT: Baxter 11, Zinckgraf A 6, Suarez 2, Zinckgraf K 4, Pomatto 3, Davis 5, Dodd 4
Oakcrest: LeClair 2, Clark 11, Bey 3, Scott 7, Williamson 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today