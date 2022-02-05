EHT falls to Moorestown

Moe Airall’s running one hander from just over halfcourt at the buzzer gave Moorestown a 57-56 win over Egg Harbor Township in a showcase game at Holy Cross.

Airall’s basket came after EHT missed a foul shot. Airall grabbed the rebound, dribbled up the right sideline and launched a shot from just over halfcourt.

Before that shot, EHT – as it has so many times this season – seemed headed for a dramatic win.

Carlos Lopez and Jay-Nelly Reyes hit critical 3 pointers in the fourth quarter. With 14 seconds left, Isaiah Glenn penetrated and found Anthony Colon open underneath for a layup to put the Eagles up 54-53.

Egg Harbor Township (15-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown (15-3) is ranked No. 11.

