EHT downs OC in OT

Jamil Wilkins scored the winning basket with 7.8 seconds left in overtime as the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team beat Ocean City 57-55 Monday night.
Ocean City forced overtime with Kori Segich’s tip in the final seconds of regulation.
Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Wilkins scored 22 for the Eagles, who improved to 14-3.
Segich scored 18 for the Red Raiders (6-10).
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today