EHT downs OC in OT

Jamil Wilkins scored the winning basket with 7.8 seconds left in overtime as the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team beat Ocean City 57-55 Monday night.

Ocean City forced overtime with Kori Segich’s tip in the final seconds of regulation.

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half. Wilkins scored 22 for the Eagles, who improved to 14-3.

Segich scored 18 for the Red Raiders (6-10).

Tags

