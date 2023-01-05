 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT downs Middle Township

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 41-37 win over Middle Township on Thursday night.

Jamil Wilkins scored 10 for the Eagles, who improved to 8-1.

Re Ale Basquine led Middle with 10. The Panthers dropped to 3-4.

EHT 9 12 13 7 - 41

Middle Township 12 8 7 10 - 37

EHT - Germann 7, Elliot 7, Wilkins 10, Reyes 12, Rando 5

MT - Trombetta 8, Billiris 2, Basquine 10, Moore 5, B. McNeil 5, J. McNeil 7

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
