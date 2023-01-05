EHT downs Middle Township

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 12 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 41-37 win over Middle Township on Thursday night.
Jamil Wilkins scored 10 for the Eagles, who improved to 8-1.
Re Ale Basquine led Middle with 10. The Panthers dropped to 3-4.
EHT 9 12 13 7 - 41
Middle Township 12 8 7 10 - 37
EHT - Germann 7, Elliot 7, Wilkins 10, Reyes 12, Rando 5
MT - Trombetta 8, Billiris 2, Basquine 10, Moore 5, B. McNeil 5, J. McNeil 7
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today