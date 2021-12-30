 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHT beats perennial power
0 comments

EHT beats perennial power

Egg Harbor Township gave itself a credibility boost with a 59-42 win over Haddonfield on Thursday.

Haddonfield is a perennial South Jersey power. EHT (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Haddonfield (4-1) is ranked No. 8.

Despite those rankings, many in the South Jersey basketball community wondered how EHT _ which does not have a strong basketball tradition - would do against an established program with a record of success.

The answer was just fine.

DJ Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes each scored 15 for the Eagles. EHT forward Anthony Colon and Reyes each grabbed seven rebounds. Reyes added six assists.

Egg Harbor Township 15 16 15 13 – 59

Haddonfield 19 8 14 10 - 42

EHT-Germann 15, Glenn 10, Rodriguez 3, Colon 6, Reyes 15, Holliday 2, Lopez 8

HAD-Rohlfing 2, Mooney 12, Roddy 6, Leming 14, Morris 2, Bucci 2, Beane 2, DelDuca 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News