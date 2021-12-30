EHT beats perennial power

Egg Harbor Township gave itself a credibility boost with a 59-42 win over Haddonfield on Thursday.

Haddonfield is a perennial South Jersey power. EHT (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Haddonfield (4-1) is ranked No. 8.

Despite those rankings, many in the South Jersey basketball community wondered how EHT _ which does not have a strong basketball tradition - would do against an established program with a record of success.

The answer was just fine.

DJ Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes each scored 15 for the Eagles. EHT forward Anthony Colon and Reyes each grabbed seven rebounds. Reyes added six assists.

Egg Harbor Township 15 16 15 13 – 59

Haddonfield 19 8 14 10 - 42

EHT-Germann 15, Glenn 10, Rodriguez 3, Colon 6, Reyes 15, Holliday 2, Lopez 8

HAD-Rohlfing 2, Mooney 12, Roddy 6, Leming 14, Morris 2, Bucci 2, Beane 2, DelDuca 2

