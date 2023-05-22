Cameron Flukey set two records and sparked the Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team to a playoff win Monday afternoon.
The Egg Harbor Township senior struck out 10, allowed three hits and threw a complete-game shutout as third-seeded Eagles beat No. 14 seeds Toms River North 2-0 in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game.
Flukey set school records for most strikeouts in a season (83) and career (159).
Braeden Thies and Zach McLaughlin knocked in runs for EHT.
The Eagles will host No. 11 seed Eastern 4 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Eastern beat sixth-seeded Millville 12-0 in Monday’s first-round.
Eagles survive and advance!EHT 2 TRN 0WP: C. Flukey now 6-2, also set school records for season (83) and career strikeouts (159). J. Velardi also set the new career stolen base record (45). Z. McLaughlin with RBI 2B, B. Thies RBI single.Next game: Home Thurs vs Eastern 4PM pic.twitter.com/wPhV2XKw7O— EHT Baseball 🦅 (@EHTHSbaseball) May 22, 2023