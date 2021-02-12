EHT 76, ACIT 58

Carlos Lopez scored 25 as EHT improved to 5-0. The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. D.J. Germann added 17 for EHT.
Ja’maine Davenport scored 33 for ACIT (3-3).
ACIT 13 12 26 7 – 58
EHT 15 21 30 10 – 76
ACIT – Davenport 33, Owens 3, Reyes 6, Smith 2, Lopez 9
EHT – D. Germann 17, Glenn 12, Muhammad 3, Brock 4, J. Germann 4, Lopez 25, Dodd 11
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
