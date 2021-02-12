 Skip to main content
EHT 76, ACIT 58
Carlos Lopez scored 25 as EHT improved to 5-0. The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. D.J. Germann added 17 for EHT.

Ja’maine Davenport scored 33 for ACIT (3-3).

ACIT 13 12 26 7 – 58

EHT 15 21 30 10 – 76

ACIT – Davenport 33, Owens 3, Reyes 6, Smith 2, Lopez 9

EHT – D. Germann 17, Glenn 12, Muhammad 3, Brock 4, J. Germann 4, Lopez 25, Dodd 11

