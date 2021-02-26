EHT 75, Absegami 26

Carlos Lopez led EHT with 30.The Eagles improved to 9-1.
Absegami 6 8 9 3 – 26
EHT 13 27 19 16 – 75
AB – Hathaway 2, Joseph 4, Baldino 3, Brown 7, Durham 7, Cook 3
EHT – Glenn 17, Muhammad 1, Brock 8, Bullock 10, Rando 6, Lopez 30, Dodd 6
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
