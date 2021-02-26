 Skip to main content
EHT 75, Absegami 26
EHT 75, Absegami 26

Carlos Lopez led EHT with 30.The Eagles improved to 9-1.

Absegami 6 8 9 3 – 26

EHT 13 27 19 16 – 75

AB – Hathaway 2, Joseph 4, Baldino 3, Brown 7, Durham 7, Cook 3

EHT – Glenn 17, Muhammad 1, Brock 8, Bullock 10, Rando 6, Lopez 30, Dodd 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News