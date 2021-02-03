 Skip to main content
EHT 70, Oakcrest 39
Carlos Lopez scored 21 and D.J. Germann added 20 as Egg Harbor Township improved to 2-0. Nissim Respes scored 18 for Oackrest. EHT is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Oakcrest 7 9 15 8 - 39

Egg Harbor Township 14 14 19 23 - 70

OK – Casanavo 3, Hammer 4, Respes 18, O’Brien 3, Wilson 4, Wall 7

EHT – Glenn 13, J. Germann 7, Lopez 21, D. Germann 20, Brock 6, Bullock 2, Reyes 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
