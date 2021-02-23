EHT 67, Cedar Creek 50

Ahmad Brock scored 26 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township.
The Eagles (8-1) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Carlos Lopez chipped in with 13 for EHT.
Cedar Creek 6 15 15 14 – 50
EHT 12 15 21 19 – 67
CK: Tyree 4, Cruse 8, Snyder 13, Tinsley 11, Valentin 12, Anderson 2
EHT: D. Germann 2, Glenn 10, Brock 26, J. Germann 2, Rando 6, Lopez 13, Dodd 8
