 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHT 67, Cedar Creek 50
0 comments

EHT 67, Cedar Creek 50

Ahmad Brock scored 26 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township.

The Eagles (8-1) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Carlos Lopez chipped in with 13 for EHT.

Cedar Creek 6 15 15 14 – 50

EHT 12 15 21 19 – 67

CK: Tyree 4, Cruse 8, Snyder 13, Tinsley 11, Valentin 12, Anderson 2

EHT: D. Germann 2, Glenn 10, Brock 26, J. Germann 2, Rando 6, Lopez 13, Dodd 8

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News