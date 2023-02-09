Jay-Nelly Reyes led the third-seeded winners with 22 points. Christian Rando made three 3-pointers and scored 14 for the Eagles. Jayden Llanos scored 17 for Spirit.
EHT will host sixth-seeded Atlantic City 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Holy Spirit 5 12 13 18 - 48
Egg Harbor Township 12 14 23 13 - 62
HS-Llanos 17, Burns 3, Roseborough 6, Arici 9, Kane 10, Legette 3
EHT-Germann 9, Elliot 5, Wilkins 12, Reyes 22, Rando 14
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
