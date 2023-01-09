EHT 50, Williamstown 44

Jamil Wilkins scored 17 for EHT, which improved to 9-2. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 14 and had five rebounds and three steals for EHT. DJ Germann contributed 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Williamstown 8 7 11 18 - 44
EHT 5 14 23 8 - 50
WT- Eaton 8, Orock 10, Denton 7, Mazzamuto 13, Carey 6
EHT-Germann 11, Elliot 4, Ford 1, Wilkins 17, Reyes 14, Rando 3
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
