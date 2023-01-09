 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT 50, Williamstown 44

Jamil Wilkins scored 17 for EHT, which improved to 9-2. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 14 and had five rebounds and three steals for EHT. DJ Germann contributed 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Williamstown 8 7 11 18 - 44

EHT 5 14 23 8 - 50

WT- Eaton 8, Orock 10, Denton 7, Mazzamuto 13, Carey 6

EHT-Germann 11, Elliot 4, Ford 1, Wilkins 17, Reyes 14, Rando 3

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
