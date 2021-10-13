 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHT (4-3) at Seneca (2-3)
0 comments

EHT (4-3) at Seneca (2-3)

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team will continue its push for the playoffs when it plays at Seneca in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game 6 p.m. Friday.

Egg Harbor (4-3) has won four of its last five games and beat Atlantic City 33-6 last Saturday.

The Eagles rely on the backfield combination of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (611 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (485 rushing yards). Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has made 35 tackles, 11 for losses.

Senior running back/linebacker Adam Klenk leads Seneca (2-3) with 445 rushing yards, 78 tackles and seven sacks.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News