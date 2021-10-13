EHT (4-3) at Seneca (2-3)

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team will continue its push for the playoffs when it plays at Seneca in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game 6 p.m. Friday.
Egg Harbor (4-3) has won four of its last five games and beat Atlantic City 33-6 last Saturday.
The Eagles rely on the backfield combination of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (611 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (485 rushing yards). Sophomore defensive lineman Mike Simeon has made 35 tackles, 11 for losses.
Senior running back/linebacker Adam Klenk leads Seneca (2-3) with 445 rushing yards, 78 tackles and seven sacks.
