EHT 3-sport standout Ahmad Brock is The Press Male Athlete of the Year
EHT 3-sport standout Ahmad Brock is The Press Male Athlete of the Year

Ahmad Brock always had to earn his way into athletic competitions.

Especially when he played with his older brothers.

“Without them," Brock said. "I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The recent Egg Harbor Township High School graduate was a soccer, basketball and track and field standout. He is The Press Male Athlete of  2020-21.

Brock, 18, used to play pickup sports with older brothers Rashon and Amir. Rashon, 29, was a standout basketball player at Buena Regional. Amir, 23, excelled at soccer and track and field for EHT.

“It was tough,” Ahmad said. “They never gave me anything easy. Whenever we played sports at home, like basketball or soccer, they would go hard at me. They always challenged me and pushed me to be better.”

His brothers' tough love when it came to sports produced results. Last fall in soccer, Ahmad scored 23 goals and had nine assists. He averaged 8.6 points and 9.7 rebounds to help spark the EHT boys basketball team to a 14-1 record. It was the first time Brock played basketball for the Eagles. He usually ran indoor track in the winter.

Finally, Brock capped his senior year in the spring by winning the 100-meter dash at the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group IV championships.

“Ahmad lived up to every high expectation we had for him,” EHT boys track and field coach Ryan Smith said, “not only in his accomplishments on the field, court and track, but most importantly in his leadership, work ethic in practice and his ability to get the job done in the classroom.”

Brock will continue his track and field career at Monmouth University.

In a telephone interview last week, Brock discussed several topics, including his decision to play basketball as a senior.

On how he started playing sports

Whenever my brothers had practices and stuff like that, my parents (Duane and Lakeisha Brock) would go out there, and I would have nothing else to do but run or kick a ball just so I wouldn’t be bored.

On his decision to run track and field at Monmouth

From the schools that were recruiting me, Monmouth University's coaches and their (track and field team) made me feel most comfortable. A lot of the people who went to Monmouth I had already competed against in high school. The coaches there followed me along throughout the season. They really made it comfortable for me.

On the impact on COVID-19 on his senior season

All in all, I was really just excited that we had a season to begin with. I couldn’t really complain about the restrictions. I could have very well been sitting at home for the entire three months where soccer season was. I was just trying to be appreciative for what we got.

On his decision to play basketball as a senior

Had there not been any COVID, I probably would have been running track in the winter. Basketball was something new to me. I played in middle school. It had been a long time since I had played. It made me learn to be comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. Everybody was else was used to playing basketball, and I was trying to catch up.

On what stands out about his senior year

I think it was probably winning the 100 (at the state Group IV championship). My junior year (indoor track) I was in a close race in the 55-meter (race at the indoor state championship), and I let it slip away from me by .03 seconds or something like that. Winning (the 100) was really important to me because I finally got the state championship I was pursuing for so long.

On his career plans

I don’t know what I’m going to major in yet at college. I’m most interested in political science. That’s what has most of my attention right now. I would like to be educated on the things that go on in the political world, so if I ever get into a conversation (about politics), I actually know what I’m talking about.

On what he does to relax

I like to go to the beach with my friends. We play of Spikeball. Spikeball and basketball (are) usually how me and my friends hang out.

+8 
Brock Press Soccer Player of 2020

Ahmad Brock, Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year, with the Egg Harbor Township High School, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Ahmad Brock by the numbers

10.74: Personal-best time in seconds in the 100-meter dash

3: Number of Atlantic County track and field championships won this spring

22.16: Personal best time in seconds in the 200 dash

26-3: Combined record of the EHT soccer and boys basketball teams with Brock

55: Career goals scored in soccer

