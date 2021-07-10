EHT 3-sport standout Ahmad Brock is The Press Male Athlete of the Year

On his decision to play basketball as a senior

Had there not been any COVID, I probably would have been running track in the winter. Basketball was something new to me. I played in middle school. It had been a long time since I had played. It made me learn to be comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. Everybody was else was used to playing basketball, and I was trying to catch up.

On what stands out about his senior year

I think it was probably winning the 100 (at the state Group IV championship). My junior year (indoor track) I was in a close race in the 55-meter (race at the indoor state championship), and I let it slip away from me by .03 seconds or something like that. Winning (the 100) was really important to me because I finally got the state championship I was pursuing for so long.

On his career plans

I don’t know what I’m going to major in yet at college. I’m most interested in political science. That’s what has most of my attention right now. I would like to be educated on the things that go on in the political world, so if I ever get into a conversation (about politics), I actually know what I’m talking about.

On what he does to relax

I like to go to the beach with my friends. We play of Spikeball. Spikeball and basketball (are) usually how me and my friends hang out.

