EHT (0-2) at Oakcrest (2-0)

Game of the week
Who: Egg Harbor Township (0-2) vs. Oakcrest (2-0)
When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Oakcrest
Did you know: This games matches brother against brother. Oakcrest quarterback Aaron Bullock and EHT wide receiver Xavier Bullock are brothers. Aaron played at EHT last season before transferring to Oakcrest
“We’ve been talking trash every day,” Aaron said with a laugh about his pre-gam discussions with Xavier.
Key players:
EHT: Christian Rando, QB, 192 passing yards; Ronald Vaughan Jr., RB, 30 carries for 155 yards; Xavier Bullock, WR, four catches for 87 yards; Mike Simeon, DE, 14 tackles; Leon Ellis, DB, 14 tackles.
Oakcrest: Aaron Bullock, QB, 304 passing yards and 88 rushing yards; Asad Hunt, RB, 19 carries for 117 yards; Aldrich Doe, WR, seven catches for 155 yards; Nasir Regley, DL, 19 tackles.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com