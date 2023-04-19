An Atlantic County grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Egg Harbor City man in a fatal shooting on the Atlantic City Boardwalk last month.

Jahlil Boston, 33, is accused of fatally shooting an Atlantic City man in the 1900 block of the Boardwalk on March 18. Police declared Eric Wynn, 34, dead at the scene, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a previous news release.

Through their investigation, police were led to Boston, who was found in possession of a handgun and crack cocaine when he was arrested, authorities said.

Boston was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of suspected cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute in a public zone, possession of a weapon while in the course of possessing a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a predicate offense. He remains in the Atlantic County jail.

