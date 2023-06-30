EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist and his passenger were brought to a local trauma center after being thrown from their bike on Thursday.

Gordon Capaccio, a 66-year-old township resident, and Annette Latona, 58, of Mays Landing, were both taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division after the bike crashed in the 600 block of Delilah Road, police said Friday.

Police were called to the crash site near English Creek Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

Gordon was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it improperly passed a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Gloria Collins, a 27-year-old township resident, police said in a news release.

Collins was turning her vehicle into a driveway when the bike crossed a double-yellow line. Upon impact, the Harley ran off the road, and Gordon and Laton were tossed from the bike.

Collins was uninjured.

The roadway was closed for about one hour while the scene was investigated. Traffic summonses were pending on Friday.

The township police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.