Egg Harbor Twp. 7, Hammonton 4
Egg Harbor Twp. 7, Hammonton 4

Dave Appolonia homered, scored three runs and drove in two for EHT (12-1). Tristin Trivers finished with two RBIs. Jacob Dembin, Frank Wright and Ethan Dodd each doubled. Cameron Flukey earned the win for the Eagles, who are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Anthony Leo and David Humphries each had an RBI for Hammonton (6-5). Brett Longo, DJ Adamucci and Joe Perna each scored runs. Lukas Guerrier struck out five in four innings.

The EHT win came a day after the Eagles lost to West Deptford 10-8 in the first round of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

