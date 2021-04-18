Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Kristi Troster
2019 record: 11-7
2021 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Eagles have pitching depth and plenty of good bats in the lineup. But they also have plenty of freshmen and sophomores, who have no varsity experience. Senior pitcher Haley Korsak has started every game on the mound since her freshman year. Senior first baseman Delaney Sullivan will spark the offense. Junior centerfielder Kayla Dollard is a speedy, slap hitter.
