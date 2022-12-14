Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Cameron Bell
Last season’s record: 23-4
2022-23 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Eagles reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals last season and should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams this season. Returning starting guard DJ Germann averaged 15 points and five assists last season. Senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes is a standout defender. The Eagles will also get a boost from 6-2 senior guard Jamil Wilkins, who transferred from Holy Spirit. Keion Elliot, a 6-4 senior who transferred from Las Vegas after growing up in EHT, adds to the Eagles depth along with 6-1 senior Christian Rando, who quarterbacked the Eagles football team.