Egg Harbor Township

Coach: John Ohlsen (10th season, 99-57)

2021 record: 8-6

Outlook: If the Eagles come together as a unit, they may surprise some teams, said Ohlsen, who returns after a four-year break. Ohlsen added the team has potential to be solid on offense and defense, behind senior attackers Zack Pennock and Tevon Belgrave and senior midfielders Tyler Wright, Michael Kazmi and Jason Bordonaro. EHT also has younger players who are expected to develop as the season progresses.

“I believe our senior leadership will make a tremendous impact this season.,” Ohlsen said. “Our boys are a tight knit group that works hard for one another.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

