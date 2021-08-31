 Skip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Coach: Alene Hartman

2020 record: 12-1

What to watch: The Eagles lost only to Mainland Regional 4-1 last year in the Southeast A (Groups III and IV) championship match. Most are back for the Eagles, who will be led by twins Jamie and Lauren Theofall, and Ema Cadacio. Lauren Theofall was a first-team doubles Press All-Star last year with Tiffany Tran, another returnee. Emma Lynch and Madison Braithwaite also return. They gave Mainland its only individual match loss in 2020, winning at second doubles. Others include Payton Colbert and Elisa Liberi.

"We have experienced players back but there are tough teams in the conference," Hartman said. "Samantha (Phung, No. 1 singles) was our only varsity player who graduated. It's good to get back to the normal schedule."

