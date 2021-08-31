EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

What to watch: The Eagles lost only to Mainland Regional 4-1 last year in the Southeast A (Groups III and IV) championship match. Most are back for the Eagles, who will be led by twins Jamie and Lauren Theofall, and Ema Cadacio. Lauren Theofall was a first-team doubles Press All-Star last year with Tiffany Tran, another returnee. Emma Lynch and Madison Braithwaite also return. They gave Mainland its only individual match loss in 2020, winning at second doubles. Others include Payton Colbert and Elisa Liberi.