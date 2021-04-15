 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Bryan Carmichael

2019 record: 13-12

2021 prediction: Contender

Outlook: The Eagles will rely on a deep and talented pitching staff. Mikal Goods was 3-0 on the mound with two shutouts in 2019. Senior pitcher/3B Frank Wright is a Wagner College recruit. Senior pitcher/shortstop Ethan Dodd batted .290 with 16 RBIs as a sophomore.

