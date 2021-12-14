 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Cameron Bell

Last season’s record: 14-1

2021-22 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Carlos Lopez, 6-2, Sr., G; Isaiah Glenn, 6-2, Sr., G; DJ Germann, 6-0, Jr., G; Jay-Nelly Reyes, 6-0, Jr., G; Aaron Bullock, 6-6, Sr., F; Anthony Colon, 605, Sr., F.

Outlook: EHT is expected to contend for the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League titles. Lopez averaged 23 points and shot 41 percent from 3-point range last season. Germann (15 ppg) and Glenn (13 ppg) also were consistent scorers. Colon, who played in Florida last season, is a player to watch and gives the Eagles an inside presence.

